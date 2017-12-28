Former Granger police chief fights to keep credentials

GRANGER, Wash. (AP) – The former police chief in a small town near Yakima who was convicted of lying under oath is challenging the state’s decision to revoke his peace officer credentials.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports former Granger Police chief Robert Perales filed the request for a hearing to contest the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s decision to revoke his credentials earlier this month.

A hearing date has yet to be scheduled.

The commission decided to revoke Perales’s credentials in October after reviewing the case in which he was charged with perjury and stalking in Yakima County Superior Court.

In a plea deal, the stalking charge was dropped and the perjury charge was reduced to making false statements under oath.

The case stemmed from a no-contact order his ex-girlfriend sought saying he kept making unwelcome contact with her.

Authorities accused Perales of lying during the no-contact order hearing.