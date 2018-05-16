Former Kennewick Mayor, Paula Lockwood, passes away

Former Kennewick Mayor Paula Lockwood died Monday at the age of 80.

The life-long Kennewick resident was first elected to Kennewick’s city council in 1988 and elected mayor two years later.

She remained on the council until 1997, when she lost her bid for re-election Tom Walker.

Lockwood worked for General Electric before obtaining her real estate license and working as realtor for Tri-City Realty and Harold Thompson Realty.

Lockwood leaves behind her husband, Richard, along with three children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.