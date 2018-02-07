Former Pasco High football standout Wright-Jackson takes over as head coach

A former football standout and alumnus of Pasco High School will be taking over as the head coach.

Pasco School District confirmed Wednesday that Leon Wright-Jackson will fill the role after the previous football head coach was fired at the end of last season.

Wright-Jackson is currently an employee with the district and has been an assistant coach for the last two years.

He was born in Pasco, WA, and became a four-year letter winner in football at Pasco High School, starring in both running back and defensive back positions. He then played his freshman college season at the University of Nebraska in 2005 and was named 2005 Nebraska offensive scout team MVP. The following year he attend Columbia Basin College and did not play football.

To finish up his college years, Wright-Jackson played for the University of Hawai’i as a running back.