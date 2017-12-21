Former Washington auditor guilty of tax fraud, other charges

SEATTLE (AP) – Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley has been found guilty of several charges related to when he ran a real-estate escrow services business during the height of last decade’s housing boom.

Emily Langlie, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle, said Kelley was convicted Wednesday of possession of stolen property, two counts of making false declarations in a court preceding and six counts of tax fraud. He was found not guilty on five counts of money laundering.

Judge Ronald B. Leighton handed down the verdict after a 21-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for March 30, 2018.

This was the second trial for Kelley, whose federal fraud trial last year ended with an acquittal on one count and a deadlocked jury on more than a dozen others. The charges stemmed from Kelley’s operation of a business which tracked escrow paperwork for title companies.