Former Washington Gov. John Spellman dies at age 91

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – John Spellman, the last Republican governor elected in Washington, has died at age 91.

Spellman’s son, Seattle attorney David Spellman, confirmed his death Tuesday and thanked Virginia Mason teams for “their compassion and support the last several weeks.”

John Spellman served one four-year term as governor following his 1980 election. He previously served as King County’s first county executive, and before that had served on the King County Commission.

He lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Booth Gardner in November 1984. In an interview with the state Legacy Project at the Secretary of State’s office, he is quoted as saying he had “no regrets.”