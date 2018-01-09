Four woman have died from the flu in Benton County

Local health officials say four women have died from the flu this season in Benton County.

According to a press release, the women who passed away in the last three weeks were between the ages of 40 and 79. The women also lived in Benton, Franklin and Yakima

Counties.

Officials with the Benton-Franklin Health District say local flu activity is on the rise and anyone over the age of six months is encouraged to get vaccinated.

In a statement Dr. Amy Person said, “The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and it’s not too late to get a flu shot for this year.”

Flu shots are offered at pharmacies, health care providers and the Health District. It’s also a good idea to getting vaccinated, flu prevention tips include washing your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick.