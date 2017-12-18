Free Kadlec senior program will be funded thanks to $750,000 donation

A free local program through Kadlec to help seniors navigate things like Medicaid, will now be funded for several years.

This comes after volunteer group Kadlec Auxiliary pledged on Monday to donate $750,000 over the next five years. Carol Schreck with the Kadlec Auxiliary says the funding for the hospital’s Healthy Ages program was in question.

“They knew that we appreciated their work, because many of our members are also Healthy Ages members. We especially appreciate their Medicare education and many of our members have gone to that for years, so we were glad to do it,” says Schreck.

The Healthy Ages program currently has around 9,500 members. On top of Medicaid education, the free program also includes mall walking opportunities and a chance to get to know other people in the community.

Kadlec Auxiliary is a group of over 200 volunteers who work at the hospital and raise money through the hospital gift shop and other fundraisers to be able to support community programs.