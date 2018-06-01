Fugitive suspected of killing sheriff’s sergeant captured, authorities say

iStock/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE) — The fugitive who allegedly killed a sheriff’s sergeant has been captured after a dayslong manhunt in Tennessee, authorities said.

Steven Wiggins, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting earlier this week, was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

“Teamwork and diligence has paid off! Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody,” the TBI announced via its official Twitter account.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that Wiggins was caught after the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted him in the woods. He was arrested without incident, the source said.

An image of Wiggins released by the TBI showed him in handcuffs in the back of a squad car with what appeared to be dirt smeared across his clothes and a large rip in his jeans.

Sgt. Daniel Baker, a 10-year veteran of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, was found dead in his car in a wooded area after responding to a 911 call Wednesday morning, according to TBI Director Jason Locke.

Baker, 32, is survived by his wife and daughter.

That night, TBI agents arrested Erika Castro-Miles for first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death. Authorities allege that Wiggins shot Baker while Erika Castro-Miles sat in the car with Wiggins, according to Castro-Miles’ arrest affidavit.

Wiggins, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, remained at large until his capture Friday morning.

