Gas leak closes down Kennewick street

Construction crews ruptured a gas line on E. 10th Avenue in Kennewick Monday morning.

City spokesperson Evelyn Lusignan says the the rupture was reported at about 9:20 a.m.

Workers from Cascade Natural Gas responded to the scene at the intersection with S. Cedar St. to start cutting through the asphalt at E. 10th to clamp the gas line so that repairs can be made.

Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Mykal Barnett said no one was hurt, and the repair could take a few hours.