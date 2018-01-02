Geologic Experts: Rattlesnake Ridge slow-moving but difficult to determine final outcome

Geologic experts believe a slow-moving landslide along Rattlesnake Ridge will cause little damage and will possibly stabilize itself, but add it’s uncertain to know for sure.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management sent out information Tuesday night outlining the steps taken as a precaution to the area on the east side of the Union Gap, east of Thorp Road near the Columbia or Anderson Quarry. The area has been monitored since October, but has become much more noticeable recently with the snow melt.

Currently, Thorp Road between Birchfield Road and Gangl Road is closed. The homes along Thorp Road south of the Quarry have been put on a Level 3, or recommended evacuation. Signs have also been placed along I-82 to warn drivers of possible rockfall. But the WSDOT says because they have not seen any yet, the road will remain open. Officials say if they feel the intestate becomes unsafe, they will close it.

Experts say there is no definitive answer as to if or when significant movement of the slide will occur or how far the slide will travel. In a statement, the Yakima County Emergency Management team says it is preparing for a variety of different case scenarios.

A man from the area recently took drone video of what appear to be large cracks on Rattlesnake Ridge which can be on YouTube.