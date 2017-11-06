Goulet announces bid to run against Rep. Dye for second time

Pasco Democrat Jennifer Goulet announced this weekend that she’ll again try to unseat Representative Mary Dye in next year’s election.

She says her main focus is water rights which impact the growing population and farmers. She says other issues include affordable quality healthcare, college education prices, and the safety of Hanford workers.

Goulet ran against Representative Mary Dye in the 2016 election, after Dye was appointed to her position overseeing Washington’s 9th District in 2015.

The district includes rural areas of Franklin County, Othello, and parts of West Pasco.