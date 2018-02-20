Governor appoints new judge to Spokane County Superior Court

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Michelle Szambelan to the Spokane County Superior Court.

The new judge will replace retiring Judge Linda Tompkins, who has served on the bench for 20 years.

Inslee said Tuesday that Szambelan has served as a judge in Spokane Municipal Court for nine years. She has also served as assistant city attorney and acting city prosecutor for Spokane.

She has more than 25 years of legal experience and has argued cases at all levels of state and federal court, including the U.S. Supreme Court.