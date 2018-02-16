Grandview Middle School student avoids luring attempt

A Grandview Middle School student says she was approached by a man who offered her a ride while she walked to school Thursday morning.

Grandview School District officials say the girl did the right thing by staying away from the vehicle that approached her.

According to a press release from the school district, the man asked the girl where she was going and if she needed a ride. The student avoided the man, and reported the incident right away.

The Grandview Police Department is investigating the incident.

The girl described the driver as a male, pale-looking, skinny, wearing a black ball cap, possibly in his 30s. He had a tattoo on his face, was clean-shave, possibly Caucasian or a light complexioned Hispanic.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door vehicle with the passenger side headlight out. The vehicle, may be a ’90s model import sedan, like an older Honda Accord.

School officials encourage parents to used the incident as a springboard to talk to kids about what they can do to protect themselves.

The offered these guidelines:

* Always walk with a partner or a group

* Do not approach unknown vehicles

* Develop a “safe word” that family can share with others that will identify them as trustworthy

* Avoid walking by tall bushes or through unlit or unpopulated areas

* If approached by a stranger, always walk away and tell a trusted adult

Anyone with any information Thursday’s incident is encouraged to call the Grandview Police Department at (509) 882-2000.