Granger High banning students from bringing backpacks

Due to increased school violence, a Yakima Valley high school is banning students from bringing backpacks.

Granger High School officials said in a statement on Facebook, although they understand the inconvenience, they want to make sure school is a safe place for learning. Student will not be allowed to bring any bags for school supplies, but in turn, will only be required to bring their 3-ring binders with notebook paper and writing supplies.

As for any PE and sports clothes, students will only be allowed to carry them in transparent grocery bags, laundry mesh bags or other similar transparent items.

Officials say anyone who continues to bring backpacks starting Monday, March 12th, will have a letter sent home and disciplinary measures will be enforced.

In addition, high school doors will remain locked until our staff arrives at 7:30 AM.