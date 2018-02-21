Grant County K-9 credited with saving man’s life

A Grant County K-9 is being credited with saving an 85-year-old man’s life.

Deputies say they were called to a home at the 11000 block of Road A-Northwest, just southeast of Ephrata, around 3:30 a.m. A woman at the home said her 85-year-old husband was missing. Deputies say the man suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was presumed to have left the house through the home’s garage door.

With the bitter cold temperatures and wind chill, searchers looked around the area and used thermal imaging camera, but could not find the man. That’s when K-9 Grizzly and his handler Deputy Dave De La Rosa were called in. Within minutes of arriving, K-9 Grizzly found the man in a large hole about 100 yards from his home. Because he had hurt his ankle in the fall, deputies say he couldn’t walk.

He was taken by ambulance to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, suffering from cold exposure and a hurt ankle.

In a statement, Sheriff Tom Jones says, “That’s the great thing about Patrol K-9s…they can be used to search for bad guys, and they can also be used to search for the lost and injured. It’s without any doubt that K-9 Grizzly saved this man’s life.”

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has three patrol K-9 teams, and just recently enrolled the fourth team into training. The new team, Deputy Nick Overland and K-9 Chewbacca, a German shepherd, are attending in the Spokane Police K-9 training academy starting March 5.