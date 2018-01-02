Grant County K-9 gets protective vest

A Grant County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Edo” has received his own set of body armor.

The bullet and stab protective vest was sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA, through a Massachusetts based non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The bcharity’s mission is to provide the protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value up to $2,300.