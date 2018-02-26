Grant will support phase 2 of Port’s Wine and Artisan Village

The Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Advisory Committee plans to present a $150,000 grant to Port of Kennewick and City of Kennewick this week. The grant will be used to finance infrastructure improvements as the Port prepares for the second phase of the joint Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village revitalization project in Kennewick’s waterfront district.

The Port of Kennewick owns the development site where the Columbia Gardens is located between Columbia Drive and Clover Island Drive.

The Port and City will receive $1.1 million in Benton County Rural County Capital Funds to support the majority of Phase 2 expenses, along with the HAEIFAC grant—which Port officials say will help to ensure completion of public amenities as planned. Phase 2 include the construction of roads, parking, storm drainage, lighting, landscaping, signage, food truck cluster, and a public plaza. If everything goes as planned, Phase 2 should be completed sometime this summer.

HAEIFAC will present a check to the Port on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Port of Kennewick Commission Chambers located at 350 Clover Island Drive in Kennewick.