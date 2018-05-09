Gunshot victim refuses to cooperate with Grant County investigation into shooting

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata Tuesday night after a gunshot victim arrived at the facility to be treated for a gunshot wound.

According to Kyle Foreman with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies questioned the 38-year-old man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim told deputies the shooting had happened in an apartment at 352 State Route 28 West in Lakeview, but he refused to give additional details.

Deputies went to the apartment complex and interviewed several witnesses, who all said they heard the gunshot but did not see who fired the weapon.

Because the victim is uncooperative, deputies haven’t been able to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email [email protected] Tipsters can remain anonymous.