Halloween events around the Mid-Columbia Basin

Gearing up for Halloween? With the holiday on a Tuesday this year, several events will be held this weekend. We’ve put together a full list of events around the area of what you can do with your family and score some free candy!

October 27th:

MLK Center Halloween Party: Friday, October 27 at 4 PM – 5:30 PM, Martin Luther King Center – 205 S. Wehe, Pasco, “Ghost and Goblins ages 6-12 years old are invited to the Martin Luther King Center on Friday, October 27th from 4-5:30 pm for a howlin’ good time. We’ll be playing lots of games and having tons of fun, and of course there’s gonna be CANDY! Coca Cola is even providing drinks for everyone. This is a party you don’t want to miss. If you need more information please call 509-545-3456.”

Tierra Vida Harvest Fest 2017: Friday, October 27th, 6:30PM – 9:30 PM, 3525 East A Street, Pasco, WA 99301, Carnival Games, Live Music, Costume Contest, Food for Purchase, Inflatables, Dessert Contest, Scary House

October 28th:

YMCA Trick-or-Treat on the Trail: October 28, Trailhead Park 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland, at the base of Badger Mt. from 9-12 p.m., “Every year, the Saturday before Halloween we put on a fun, family Halloween event with our very own YMCA healthy twist. Families who join us for Trick-or-Treat on the Trail will enjoy an exciting family hike up Badger Mountain while dressed up in their favorite costumes! Children of all ages trick-or-treat for healthy goodies along the trail. After the Halloween hike, families stick around to enjoy our Harvest Party which includes games and activities for the whole family to enjoy!”

Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk!: October 28, 1401 Bombing Range Rd. in West Richland, From 10 a.m. – Noon, registration begins at 9 a.m.

Entry fee: $20, “Adopt Shelter Animal Pets is hosting its 3rd Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk!! We are very excited for this fundraiser and hope to see you all there! All proceeds help provide essential care for the lost and abandoned animals of our community.”

Responding to Autism Center Trunk-or-Treat: October 28th, 4206 W 24th Ave, Ste B101 in Kennewick, From 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Note: open to all individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder! “Join us on Saturday, from 1:00 – 2:30 for a Trunk-or-Treat at the Responding to Autism Center! There will be trunks to “trick-or-treat” at, games to play, yummy treats, and fun to be had! Costumes encouraged but are optional!”

Richland Parks & Recreation Fall Carnival: October 28, John Dam Plaza & The Parkway in Richland, From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Free Admission

Trick or Treat at The Parkway: October 28, The Parkway in downtown Richland (in the location where Richland’s Farmers’ is located)

From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., “Come join us for a Family Halloween Celebration filled with delicious treats, carnival games, activities, Halloween music and fun costumes!” Free Admission

South Hills Church Fall Family Carnival: October 28th, 3700 West 27th Avenue in Kennewick From 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Each October South Hills Church hosts a free family community outreach event. Join us on the lawn for free family fun including games, bounce houses, candy, hot dogs and more!

October 29th:

Trunk or Treat at PetSmart – October 29, PetSmart, 6807 W Canal Dr. in Kennewick, From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., “PetSmart will be hosting a Trunk or Treat and Charity Carnival. Adoptable pets will also be available. Please bring your family down for trick or treating, and a fun fundraiser for local rescues.”

UMCOR Carnival & Trunk-n-Treat – October 29: Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick

From 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. “Kids are welcome to attend the UMCOR Carnival and go Trunk-n-Treating. UMCOR Carnival tickets at 5 for $1.00. All money that is collected goes to United Methodist Committee on Relief.”

Associated Students of Yakima Valley College Trunk O’ Treat: Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 3:30-5:30pm in Parking Lot H on the YVC Yakima Campus. “Free and open to the community, this event provides children a fun and safe trick-or-treating atmosphere. For safety, families should park their vehicles along 12th Avenue and enter Parking Lot H by foot.”

October 31st:

Trick, Trunk, or Treat in Historic Kennewick: October 31, Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership, 124 W Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick, From 3-5 p.m., “Calling all witches, warlocks, ghouls, ghosts, and anything else that may light up the night! Miss Tri-Cities, Kennewick Police and Fire Departments, and all of our fine Downtown businesses will be handing out candy and we will also host drawings for gift baskets at the close of the event! For the businesses outside of the downtown core we are closing part of the parking lot for you to Trunk or Treat.”

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street (Prosser): October 31, Downtown Prosser on 6th St. & Meade Ave., From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., “Bring the kids downtown to trick-or-treat from 3-5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Prosser! Meade Avenue and 6th Street will be closed to cars to keep the trick-or-treaters safe. Happy Halloween!”

Walla Walla Trick or Treat: October 31, Downtown Walla Walla, From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. “Calling all ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes! Join us for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat presented by our good friends at Les Schwab Tire Centers.”

Benton City Downtown Trick-or-Treat: October 31, Benton City Main Street, From 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. “Break out your costumes and head to the Community Center for the annual family friendly Halloween Carnival sponsored by the City of Benton City.”

Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities Harvest Festival: October 31, 10611 W Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick, From 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., “Invite your friends and join us this year! Always a wonderful time of ministry for our fellowship and youth to reach out and serve our community on October 31 with fun games, Candy, and a Safe alternative to the usual Halloween scene.”

Kennewick Nazarene Church Fall Festival: October 31, 2402 S Union St. in Kennewick, From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Kennewick Nazarene Church hosts an annual Free Fall Festival on October 31st! Kids of all ages will enjoy bounce houses, carnival games, food, pictures, cake walk, candy, crafts, coloring contest, and more. Plan to drop in for this great night!

First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: October 31, First Baptist Church of Richland, 1107 Wright Ave. in Richland

From 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., “A fun safe environment for the whole family to enjoy! This year’s Trunk or Treat will include free food/snacks, a photo booth, games, and of course festive trunks handing out everyone’s favorite candy. We look forward to seeing you Halloween night! *Bring a non-perishable food item for an extra entry into this year’s family fun basket giveaway. Food items will be donated to our local 2nd Harvest.”

Trick-or-treat at CBC Hawk-O-Ween!: Halloween trick-or-treat on Tuesday, October 31, at Columbia Basin College. Halloween day for all community trick-or-treaters. The trick-or-treat or Hawk-O-Ween festivities will be held 3-5 p.m. at various locations around the Pasco campus. Trick-or-treaters can go from building to building to get their Halloween candy. Campus maps with locations of trick-or-treat stops will be handed out to visitors at the campus entrances.