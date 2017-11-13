Hanford board says more money needed for cleanup

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – The Hanford Advisory Board says more money is needed to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
The board says Congress needs to give Hanford some $4 billion per year to reach cleanup deadlines.
The Tri-City Herald reports Hanford currently receives $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion per year.
The board is composed of people from the Tri-Cities and the Northwest who have an interest in cleaning up the site.
The board at a meeting last week said the current funding level is “dangerous and destructive.”
Hanford is located near the Tri-Cities and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site is now engaged in cleaning up the resulting radioactive wastes.
