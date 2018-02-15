latest News

Hanford Cheer takes home top prize in competition

Hanford High School's Purple Varsity Team with their 2nd in the Nation trophy and silver medals following a long weekend of competition in Florida. (Photo: Provided)

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer February 15, 2018

Hanford Varsity cheerleaders traveled to Florida last week to take part in several national cheer competitions, and they came home with a lot more than your everyday souvenirs.

The team competed Saturday in the semi-finals for Super Large NT in Nationals. When the competition wrapped up on Sunday, the Hanford ladies had secured the 2nd place spot, missing first place by just a tenth of a point. Exeter Township High School out of Pennsylvania won first place.

Because the team placed in the top 3 at Nationals last year, they qualified to compete in Worlds this year, and came home with the top prize. The cheer team was awarded highly-coveted white satin jackets along with their gold medals, and the World’s Trophy.

The team also placed in the Game Day Competition, a 3-minute routine of traditional sideline cheering. Hanford placed 12th in the Nation in that competition, performing a dance, chant, cheer and fight song, all of which include jumps and other stunts.

