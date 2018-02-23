Hanford contractor, employee appeal $8.1M jury award

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A Hanford Nuclear Reservation contractor and one of its employees are appealing the $8.1 million verdict a jury awarded to a former manager.

The Tri-City Herald reports that attorneys for Mission Support Alliance and manager Steve Young have filed a notice of appeal to the Washington State Court of Appeals.

A Benton County jury in October awarded $2.1 million in lost wages and $6 million for emotional harm to Julie Atwood, who filed a lawsuit in 2015 claiming discrimination, retaliation and wrongful discharge.

Atwood claimed she was forced to resign when she told company investigators to look into the actions of Young as they were interviewing her about a complaint filed against her.

The appeal will cover 15 orders from the case.