Hanford High student finalist for BBB scholarship

A Hanford High School student has been named a finalist for a BBB scholarship with his 90-second video and now the community can help him win.

Officials say Seth Lowery is one of 29 students that has a chance at winning the 2018 Students of Integrity $10,000 Scholarship after submitting a video to demonstrate how the BBB helps people be smart consumers.

20% of the finalists’ scores are dependent on the video’s total number of views and that is where the community comes in. By viewing and sharing the video, the BBB says you can boost Lowery’s score. Lowery’s video warns the community of charity scam websites and how the BBB can help consumers make sure their money is going to a legitimate source.

Micah Simpson from University High School in Spokane was the only other student from eastern Washington to be a finalist in the scholarship contest. More than 250 people from Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Hawaii and Western Wyoming submitted videos in the contest.

YouTube viewing closes on Thursday, March 15. The winning recipient will be announced around the second week of April.