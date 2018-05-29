Hanford High theater productions recognized with state-wide award nominations

Hanford High School’s theater productions have been recognized by Seattle 5th Avenue High School Musical Theater Awards.

The school’s production of Curtains received six nominations in the 2018 Seattle 5th Avenue High School Musical Theater Awards, including Outstanding Overall Musical.

Little Shop of Horrors received four nominations.

Judges evaluated 119 musicals from 95 schools around the state to come up with a list of award nominees.

Curtains received nominations for the following awards:

Outstanding Overall Production Outstanding Director – Matt Leggett Outstanding Light Design – Gillian McCarthy, Spencer Bodine, Cody Gyles, Katie Zirker, Fred Mann (adult), Manny Fernandez (adult) Outstanding Scenic Design – Dave Neumayer, Keith Howard, Amy Pirozok (all adults) Outstanding Actor – Jake Isom Outstanding Stage Crew – Jenna Wilson (manager)

Little Shop of Horrors has been nominated for the following awards:

Outstanding Ensemble – Mariah Campbell, Idaly Hernandez, Rebecca Endres, Olivia Berry, Winter Mallon, and Kate Whalen Outstanding Supporting Actor – Chase Peterson Outstanding Actress – Hannah Fewel Outstanding Orchestra – Russ Newbury

*Honorable Mention – Tru Stites, Outstanding Actor

*Honorable Mention – Outstanding Chorus

The winners will be announced at the 5th Avenue Awards ceremony June 11th in Seattle.

Cast members from Curtains are scheduled to perform during the awards ceremony.

The 5th Avenue Awards honors outstanding achievement in high school musical theater.