Hawaiian Airlines plane lands in Seattle with engine on fire

SEATTLE (AP) – A Hawaiian Airlines plane landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with flames coming from one of its engines.

Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says at about 9 p.m. Tuesday the aircraft landed and air traffic control noticed a fire in the left engine as it landed.

Cooper says the pilots were notified and as the landing occurred, the fire was extinguished.

The flight was a ferry flight with just crew and no passengers. It was being moved from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, to the Sea-Tac airport.

Cooper says when the Port of Seattle Fire Department arrived on scene the fire was already out.

The aircraft was towed to a hanger for further investigation.