Head of Washington Republican party steps down

After five years as the head of the Republican Party in Washington, Susan Hutchison has announced she is stepping down on February 4th.

During her tenure, the group says Hutchison was able to boost fundraising, putting the organization in better financial shape.

Hutchison currently sits on the Republican National Executive Committee and was also asked to be on the Transitional Committee in early 2017.

A new WSRP chairman will be selected January 20th at the party’s winter meetings in Moses Lake. After a two-week transition, the new chairman will take over Feb. 5th.