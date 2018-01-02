After five years as the head of the Republican Party in Washington, Susan Hutchison has announced she is stepping down on February 4th.
During her tenure, the group says Hutchison was able to boost fundraising, putting the organization in better financial shape.
Hutchison currently sits on the Republican National Executive Committee and was also asked to be on the Transitional Committee in early 2017.
A new WSRP chairman will be selected January 20th at the party’s winter meetings in Moses Lake. After a two-week transition, the new chairman will take over Feb. 5th.
Leaving the WSRP in the healthiest position it has been in years, Susan Hutchison announced this afternoon that she will step down from her leadership role in Feb. 2018. Read the full press release at https://t.co/d0ibnP9GTL.
— Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) January 2, 2018
Be the first to comment on "Head of Washington Republican party steps down"