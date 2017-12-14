Health care worker in Grant County has mumps

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) – The Grant County Health District has issued an alert about a confirmed case of mumps in a Grant County resident.

The health district says a vaccinated health care worker has been confirmed with the mumps.

KXLY-TV of Spokane reports the worker developed symptoms on December 2, which means their contagious period was from November 30 through December 7.

During that period, the worker was at two Moses Lake health care facilities, Samaritan Healthcare, and Confluence Health.

The health district is working with each facility to identify all staff and patrons who could have been in contact with the individual.