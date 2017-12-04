latest News

Health officials consider adding third gender option on birth certificate

Posted By: Maecy Enger December 4, 2017

The Washington State Department of Health is considering adding a third gender designation to birth certificates.

On October 31, 2017, DOH filed a proposal which if approved would add designation X on birth certificates or non-specific, along with boy or girl. It would also change requirements for individuals to request a change to the sex designation on their birth certificate. Other modifications would include removing the requirement for medical verification for adults making a request and expand the number of providers who can verify the gender change for minors.

DOH will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed addition of a third gender option on the birth certificate Tuesday. The public hearing will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Tumwater. The hearing will also be live streamed online, you can find the link here.

