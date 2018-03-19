Health District offers free diabetes self-management workshop

The Benton-Franklin Health District is offering a free Diabetes Self-Management workshop starting this week.

The evidence-based program from Stanford School of Medicine empowers those living with diabetes to maintain and improve their health.

Participants in the 6-week program will learn ways to deal with fatigue and pain, improve nutrition and exercise choices, communication better with healthcare providers and family members, and develop weekly action plans.

The Diabetes Self-Management class will be held Thursdays from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm beginning March 22 through April 26, 2018, at the Benton-Franklin Health District, 7102 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.

To register for the class or for more information about the free workshops, call Liza Gonzalez at 509-460-4216.