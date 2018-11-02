Heavy rain, strong winds moving into Northeast ahead of weekend

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A large storm system moving through the Gulf Coast brought a November tornado outbreak to the region on Thursday with 16 reported tornadoes.

Now, the storm system is moving into the Northeast and the East Coast with heavy rain and damaging winds.

Ahead of the storm, flood watches and high wind watches have been issued from Ohio to Maine.

The storm system stretches from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast on Friday morning. Heavy rain is developing in the Gulf Friday morning.

As the cold front and a low pressure move east and north, strong to severe storms are expected from the Carolinas into the Northeast Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

Some of the rain could be heavy and produce flash flooding.

The heavy rain will continue all night into Saturday morning for the Northeast. Urban flooding is a serious concern from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast for the I-95 corridor with more than 3 inches of rain possible locally from New York to Maine.

Behind the storm, gusty winds of 30 to 60 mph are expected for the Northeast and New England. These winds could bring trees and power lines down, especially after all the rain has soaked the ground.

