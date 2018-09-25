Hermiston looking for new school board member

The Hermiston School District is looking to appoint a new member to its school board.

According to a press release, board member Jason Middleton resigned recently, and that leaves his seat up for grabs.

You have until 3:00 pm on Friday, October 5th to apply. Applications are available at the district offices at 305 SW 11th St.

The board hopes to have selected the new member by October 22nd, and plans to swear them in its November 5th meeting.