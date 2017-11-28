Hermiston man arrested in connection to Kennewick theft

Deputies in Umatilla County have arrested a Hermiston man in connection with a trailer and two snowmobiles that were stolen from Kennewick in January, 2017.

The stolen items were recovered in Umatilla County not long after they were stolen, and detectives with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the theft ever since.

On Monday, November 27th, deputies responded to a report of a stolen 2014 Isuzu NPR Box Truck after the suspect in the snowmobile theft was hired to work on the rig.

Naythan Allen Olney, 36, was arrested Monday and charged with Theft by Receiving, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (3 counts), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft in the First Degree.