A man wanted for assaulting a police officer, is now on the run for leading police on a high-speed chase in Hermiston.
Umatilla County deputies say they were called to 78626 Agnew Road, after someone spotted 36-year-old Naythan Olney. The first deputy to arrive was waiting for backup, when Olney took off from the area in a stolen 2017 white Chevy Silverado pickup. The deputy followed the suspect from Agnew Rd. onto Westland Rd., but lost the suspect when he drove through a field.
Another police officer from Umatilla caught up to Olney and started another chase, which went down Powerline Rd. and onto I-82. Deputies say Olney left the truck near milepost 2 and took off toward the Columbia River.
Agencies from across the area helped search on foot for Olney, but it was unsuccessful. Deputies then deployed a drone to search for the suspect, but at this point, have still not located him.
Olney was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a plaid shirt with the colors white, blue, green and a ball cap. Olney has been known to carry a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach Olney.
Olney was previously wanted by police after a traffic stop in Hermiston back in February, in which one officer was assaulted. Officers were attempting to detain Olney and his alleged passenger, Lucia Madrigal, when the vehicle took off. The backup officer became entangled on the passenger side of the suspect vehicle. He was dragged for approximately 30 yards before being thrown free. He was treated and released after receiving 15 to 20 stitches and having glass removed from his skin.
Lucia Madrigal was later arrested in connection with the incident.
Be the first to comment on "Hermiston suspect wanted for assaulting an officer, leads deputies on chase"