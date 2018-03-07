Hermiston suspect wanted for assaulting an officer, leads deputies on chase

A man wanted for assaulting a police officer, is now on the run for leading police on a high-speed chase in Hermiston.

Umatilla County deputies say they were called to 78626 Agnew Road, after someone spotted 36-year-old Naythan Olney. The first deputy to arrive was waiting for backup, when Olney took off from the area in a stolen 2017 white Chevy Silverado pickup. The deputy followed the suspect from Agnew Rd. onto Westland Rd., but lost the suspect when he drove through a field.

Another police officer from Umatilla caught up to Olney and started another chase, which went down Powerline Rd. and onto I-82. Deputies say Olney left the truck near milepost 2 and took off toward the Columbia River.

Agencies from across the area helped search on foot for Olney, but it was unsuccessful. Deputies then deployed a drone to search for the suspect, but at this point, have still not located him.

Olney was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a plaid shirt with the colors white, blue, green and a ball cap. Olney has been known to carry a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.