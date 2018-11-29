Hermiston Warming Station opens for winter

With overnight temperatures starting to dip below freezing, the Hermiston Warming Station has opened its doors for the winter.

The center can provide overnight shelter and bedding for 22 men, women, and children.

While the seasonal shelter does provide a warm place for the homeless to sleep, they do not provide food or warm clothing.

The volunteers do provide warm drinks and hand warmers, and they need donations of laundry detergent and other cleaning supplies.