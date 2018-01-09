Home Run! Seattle Mariners Caravan heading to Pasco, Walla Walla

Mariner Moose and a few famous faces from the Seattle Mariners will be in town this week.

The team is on their annual caravan and Rebecca Hale says the players always look forward to meeting the fans and giving out their autographs.

“Getting out into the communities for this three week period over the caravan, really a good chance for us to talk about what we think the team is going to be looking like for 2018 and meeting some of our best fans,” says Hale.

The team will be visiting a few schools and the Kadlec Regional Medical Center on Friday before the event open to fans on Friday, Jan. 12. Hale advises fans come early to Columbia Basin College at the Gjerde Center before the Mariners are scheduled to show up between 4:15pm-5:45pm. In Pasco, Marco Gonzales, Mike Marjama, and Mike Blowers will attend the autograph signing, which is free.

In Walla Walla, the players will be at Whitman College in the Sherwood Center George Ball Court (Main Gym) on Thursday, January 11 from 4:30pm-6:00pm.

You can find more details at the Seattle Mariners website.