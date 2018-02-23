Hospital District Board appoints two new executives

Trios Health has some newly appointed leaders to help the hospital work its way through bankruptcy proceedings and continued efforts to merge with another health care group.

RCCH Healthcare Partners,

The Kennewick Public Hospital District Board of Commissioners met Thursday, and appointed two executives to lead Trios Health through the final stages of Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceedings and a potential acquisition.

At KPHD’s regular board meeting on Thursday evening, Scott Landrum was named interim CEO, with Tom Marshall taking on the roll of interim CFO.

Landrum comes to the board with more than 30 years of executive experience in healthcare—much of it focused on improving stability for hospitals and health systems in distress.

Marshall is a CPA who has spent nearly 40 years working in the healthcare industry on turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and startups.

Both gentlemen come to Trios through Quorum Health Resources, a consulting firm hired by the Board of Commissioners.