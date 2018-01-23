House committee approves lower carbon fuels standard

SEATTLE (AP) – A House committee has approved a measure that would require fuel producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels.

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, a Seattle Democrat who sponsored House Bill 2338, says it’s an opportunity to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions while spurring change in fuel technologies.

The House environment committee passed the bill Tuesday along party lines. It awaits a vote by the full House.

The measure would override so-called “poison pill” language that Republicans inserted into the $16.1 billion transportation package that Gov. Jay Inslee eventually signed in 2015. That provision said money for bike paths and transit would be shifted elsewhere if any state agency adopts a low carbon fuel standard before 2023.

The bill directs the Department of Ecology to adopt a clean fuels program similar to ones in California and Oregon.

It would require fuel producers to reduce the carbon content of their products 10 percent below 2017 levels by 2028.