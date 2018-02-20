House Democrats unveil supplemental budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – House Democrats have unveiled a budget proposal that sticks to an education funding timeline that the state Supreme Court has previously rejected and also includes a capital gains tax for long-term property tax relief.

The plan released Tuesday comes a day after Senate Democrats released their own plan that doesn’t include new taxes and also complies with the court’s most recent ruling on when teacher and school staff salaries must be fully funded.

Both plans will receive public hearings before fiscal committees Tuesday, and are expected to be voted off their respective floors Friday. Then both chambers will begin negotiations to reach a final compromise plan.

House Democrats do plan to invest additional money into education, but they say to change the phased-in timeframe of the overall plan approved by the Legislature last year would put undue hardship on school districts.