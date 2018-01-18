House passes measure creating sexual harassment task force

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington House has passed a resolution setting up a legislative task force on sexual harassment.

House Concurrent Resolution 4413 was passed on a voice vote in the House chamber Thursday. The Senate is expected to vote later in the day.

Under the measure, the task force will comprise eight lawmakers representing the four caucuses, four lobbyists and a representative from the offices of the secretary of the Senate and the chief clerk of the House.

The group will review and make recommendations regarding cultural changes in the legislative community, including adopting a code of conduct, as well as education and training on preventing sexual harassment. Recommendations are due to the Senate’s Facilities and Operations Committee and the House’s Executive Rules Committee by Dec. 11.