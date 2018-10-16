Hurricane Michael death toll climbs to 26 including 16 people in Florida

@DukeEnergy/Twitter (MEXICO BEACH) — Hurricane Michael’s death toll has climbed to 26, with 16 people dying in Florida, according to state officials. Twelve of those deaths were in Bay County, which was hit hard by the monster Category 4 storm.

Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach in Bay County Wednesday with winds around 155 mph, decimating nearly every home and business in the small seaside community, including the Mexico Beach Police Department.

“We don’t have a building — from my understanding, the water surge moved it off its foundation,” Police Chief Anthony Kelly told ABC News on Friday.

When Emily Mitchell returned on Saturday afternoon to see what was left of her family’s Mexico Beach home, she found the roof ripped off and the walls blown in. She called it a “total loss.”

As Michael barreled up the coast, it brought death and destruction with it, leaving 10 people dead in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Among the victims were an 11-year-old girl in Georgia and a firefighter in Virginia.

