Hurricane Michael live updates: ‘We haven’t seen anything like this’ in decades, Florida gov. warns

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Hurricane Michael is bearing down on the Florida Panhandle and is forecast to be a “monstrous” Category 3 storm when it makes landfall, officials warn.

“We are about 12 hours away from starting to feel the impacts,” Florida Gov. Rick. Scott told Good Morning America Tuesday.

Landfall is forecast for around 1 p.m. Wednesday near Panama City, Florida.

Michael is a Category 1 storm that is expected to become a Category 2 with winds over 95 mph by midday Tuesday and a Category 3 with winds over 110 mph by Tuesday night.

Scott called the storm “monstrous,” adding, “We haven’t seen anything like this in the Panhandle in decades.”

The storm surge could reach a deadly 12 feet, Scott warned.

Scott has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties throughout the Sunshine State, while the National Weather Service issued warnings for dozens of cities near the Gulf coast.

“Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades,” Scott told reporters Monday. “Remember, this storm could grow stronger and be a Category 3 hitting our state. This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous.”

Michael is forecast to stay a tropical storm as it moves through Georgia and into the Carolinas on Thursday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Tallahassee, Panama City, Apalachicola and Pensacola, Florida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has mobilized resources to assist with preparation.

“#HurricaneMichael isn’t heading to any one town,” NWS tweeted Monday. “There are warnings for more than 300 miles of coastline. It’s forecast to be a large and dangerous hurricane at landfall.”

While the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend are forecast to see a life-threatening storm surge, parts of southern Georgia and southeast Alabama could see damaging winds as the hurricane moves inland.

The storm is forecast to move further inland later in the week, potentially bringing rain and heavy wind to portions of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

