Indiana house fire kills six, including four children

(LOGANSPORT, Ind.) — Four children and two adults have died after getting trapped in a house fire in Logansport, Indiana.

The fire ignited just before 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor.

Two other adults managed to escape as the flames engulfed the home. They were transported to a local hospital, Pryor said.

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The cause remains under investigation and the Indiana State Fire Marshal is leading the probe, according to Pryor.

