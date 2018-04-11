Infant autopsy provides no definite answers

The Benton County Coroner is waiting for toxicology reports before determining a cause of death for a 10-week old infant who was found dead early Sunday morning.

Coroner John Hansens says an autopsy performed on Tuesday provided no definitive reason for the baby girl’s death, though he says there’s nothing to indicate that there was any foul play involved.

Once toxicology results are returned, a forensic pathologist will review the results and help to identify a possible cause of death.