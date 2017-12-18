‘Injuries and casualties’ from Amtrak derailment near Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -Authorities say 77 passengers and seven crew members were on board an Amtrak train that derailed near DuPont, Washington.

Amtrak spokeswoman Gay Banks Olson gave the updated numbers at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The announcement lowered the number of passengers previously reported and raised the number of crew members.

The train hurtled off an overpass and crashed into vehicles below Interstate 5 Monday morning, leaving multiple people dead and others wounded.

Banks Olson says the train was not filled to capacity when it derailed.

She says Amtrak is “very grateful there weren’t more people involved.”

Amtrak says the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Any travelers planning to take Amtrak today will be impacted, with trains from Pasco going to Portland before heading to Seattle. The track south of Tacoma to Portland is currently closed. Travelers planning to head out tomorrow will want to refer to this statement.

Our statement on today's Amtrak Cascades derailment. pic.twitter.com/BxORZ9cMqV — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 18, 2017

We just arrived at the staging area for the train derailment near DuPont. This is the largest emergency response I’ve ever seen in my career. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/njKa7ut6WY — Jordan Treece (@JTreece406) December 18, 2017