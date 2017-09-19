Inslee on East Coast to discuss climate change

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in New York and Connecticut this week for talks on climate change.
He’s scheduled to attend meetings and panels in New York as part of its annual “Climate Week NYC” events, as well as the Yale Climate Forum in Connecticut, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
At a Monday morning panel with the Climate Group Unstoppable Force, Inslee “discussed efforts to fight climate change at the state level,” as well as the U.S. Climate Alliance, according to a news release from Inslee’s office.
The panel also featured Govs. Jerry Brown of California and David Ige of Hawaii.
Inslee is scheduled to attend the Yale Climate Forum, hosted by former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on Tuesday, and heads to a meeting of the U.S. Climate Alliance and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama in New York Wednesday
Oh the hypocrisy! Under Inslee, the neglect of state forests leading to fuel loading and uncontrollable fires have blackened tens of thousands of acres leading to subsequent erosion, destruction of aquatic habitats and of course, the forest habitat.
The carbon emissions from these egregious inept management far exceeds emissions of even those states with the highest carbon emissions. Great track record, Governor Inslee while you junket to environmental conferences to pontificate what actions others must take! All so you can build a public profile to facilitate your real agenda to run for President.
Stay home in Washington and clean up the mess to which your inactions have been complicit! Your legacy as Governor, thus far, is unsustainable growth of government, environmental destruction, and a massive carbon footprint.