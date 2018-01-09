Inslee makes pitch for carbon tax in state of the state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee is making a forceful push for a carbon tax in his annual state of the state address and urging lawmakers to quickly implement court-ordered increases in education funding.

Inslee, speaking before lawmakers Tuesday, said President Donald Trump is abandoning the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but Washington state “will walk forward and join this battle for our world’s health future.”

The Democratic governor has previously said he wants to use state reserves to help pay for education improvements ordered by the state Supreme Court. He would backfill that reserve withdrawal with about $1 billion in carbon tax revenues.

In his speech Inslee said business, tribal, environmental and labor interests will be part of the conversation and that urban and rural areas would benefit from such a tax. Republicans, who are in the minority in the House and Senate, have been cool to the idea of a carbon tax.

He also called on lawmakers to protect net neutrality for Washington residents following last month’s decision by the Federal Communications Commission to undo the Obama-era rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

Gov. Jay Inslee went on to say the Legislature needs to commit to ensuring a workplace “where everyone is safe from sexual harassment and assault.”

Leaders in the House and Senate have been reviewing policies and procedures on how best to move forward on addressing sexual harassment, training and reporting procedures following a series of stories and allegations that have arisen out of the Washington Capitol in recent months. More than 200 women – including lobbyists and lawmakers – signed a letter in November calling for a culture change at the Capitol.

The speech continued to highlight fighting the opioid crisis, as well as addressing gun violence. He called on the Legislature to ban bump stocks, close the loophole on semi-automatic rifles, and require the safe storage of firearms.

While there is currently a moratorium on the death penalty, Inslee also called for an official end to the death penalty in the state.