Investigation find brakes malfunctioned on truck involved in Kennewick crash

An investigation found brakes on three of the four axles of a semi-truck were not working or not working properly before the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

The semi-truck driver Zurisaday Moya-Jimenez from Umatilla told troopers on the scene the brakes went out and he could not stop at the intersection on 395, which caused him to T-bone a Ben-Franklin Transit bus.

“Trying to figure out when exactly did these brakes go bad, were they bad hours before this incident or did they go bad just prior to the collision at 395 and Hildebrand,” says Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Thorson says the man was driving the load for a company but they are still working to determine what company owns the truck, since the decals and the owner registration don’t match up. He adds they are also working to determine what charges will be filed and if the driver will face charges or the company he works for, or both.

One of the five people taken to the hospital remains there in stable condition. Troopers say a 15-year-old boy from Kennewick was in critical condition Tuesday but improved over the evening and was in stable condition Wednesday morning. The other four people taken to the hospital, the 25-year-old bus driver from Richland, another 15-year-old boy from Kennewick, a 15-year-old girl from Prosser and a 54-year-old man from Pasco were treated and released. The semi-truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

On Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 p.m., Moya-Jimenez was heading northbound on Highway 395. He says when he was coming up to the intersection he lost his brakes and couldn’t stop at the red light. Thorson says the truck T-boned the Ben-Franklin Transit bus, which was crossing the intersection on Hildebrand Blvd.

The crash caused the semi to roll onto its side and spill its load of potatoes across the intersection.