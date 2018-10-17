Investigators: son shot dad thinking mom was in danger

Benton County Deputies say a man who shot and injured his father on Saturday, October 13, 2018, was thought his mother was in danger.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home in the 31000 Block of Glenn Miller PRSE at 9:12 pm for a reported domestic disturbance and shooting.

When Deputies arrived, they found 46-year old Patrick T Harrison suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to his upper right collarbone and another to his abdomen.

Deputies also found 45-year old Shari K Harrison at the scene, along with their 20-year old son, Hunter D Harrison.

Investigators say Hunter Harrison had also contacted a neighbor, 50-year old Richard S Elledge, who helped provide first aid to Patrick Harrison and was also still at the home.

Deputies say that based on statements Hunter made when he called 911, he was detained in a patrol vehicle while deputies began their initial investigation.

Patrick was taken to Trios for treatment injuries, and is expected to recover.

Witnesses say there had been a domestic altercation between Shari and Patrick Harrison. At one point in the argument, deputies say Hunter Harrison believed his mother was in danger, and shot his father twice.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

After consulting with the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, no arrests were made the day of the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555 and ask for Detective CJ Conner.