Ione music teacher arrested for alleged sexual crimes

A 24-year-old charter school music teacher from Ione, Oregon has been arrested by Morrow County Sheriffs for alleged sexual crimes.
Deputies say Wednesday they arrested Ione Charter School music teacher Bryan Bates on charges of official misconduct, harassment and sex abuse.
The abuse reportedly happened to a 16-year-old female student on school property.
Officers say bail has been set at $25,000 and the investigation continues.
