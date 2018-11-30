It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

Christmas holiday events are in full swing throughout the Tri-Cities.

Here are just a few of the Christmas-related events that we found happening this weekend:

Friday night, the city of Richland kicks off its 2-week Winter Wonderland with the official tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy holiday entertainment, a visit from Santa, and watch as the 17-foot tree is lit up with dancing LED lights starting at 5:30 pm. The festival continues each night through December 15th.

Friday is also the first night of the lighted boat parade. The Clover Island Yacht Club hosts this annual tradition on the Columbia river starting at 6 PM Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. The parade starts at Clover Island, and continues to Richland’s Columbia Point. If you decide to watch the boat parade in Richland, be sure to stop by the Allied Arts Association’s Gallery at the Park for its Christmas Market. They’ll have some handmade gifts for sale, along with complimentary hot chocolate.

Saturday morning, Santa makes his official arrival to downtown Kennewick with the second annual Numerica Credit Union Hometown Holiday Parade. The parade begins at 10 AM… with Santa as the guest of honor. After the parade, there’s plenty to do in historic downtown Kennewick, with hot cocoa, visits with Santa, activities for the kids, and plenty of shopping.

Do some more shopping Sunday in West Richland for the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Bazaar. The shopping event features locally made gifts and food items from 10 am to 3 pm at the Sandberg Event Center on South 41st Avenue.

Know of any other events happening in December? Leave a link in the comments.